AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 31st

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 81.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MITT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.04. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.99.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
