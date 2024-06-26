Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 234,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $484.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

