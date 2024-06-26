AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.