509 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 81.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.1% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 466,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,707,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,025,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,000,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
