Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 21,440 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,329,000 after buying an additional 1,385,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,932,000 after purchasing an additional 824,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 468,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,824,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 560,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

