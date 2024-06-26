Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

