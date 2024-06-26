Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 30,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $101,424,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $391.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

