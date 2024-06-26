Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

BATS:BUFR opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

