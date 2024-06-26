Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 11,827 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,394,000 after buying an additional 81,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,207,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

