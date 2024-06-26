Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

