Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 274.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,443,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VUG stock opened at $374.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $378.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.