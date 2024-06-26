Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

