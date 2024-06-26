Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 52,241 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.