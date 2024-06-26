Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

