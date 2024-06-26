Steem Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $91.41 million and $2.35 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,050,279 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

