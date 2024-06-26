Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Tops $0.76

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $121.91 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,114,025,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,114,025,030.5002015 with 505,898,290.51018834 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.76851719 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $15,678,823.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

