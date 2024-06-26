IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $582.57 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $582.57 million and $8.00 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001430 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.