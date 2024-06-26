Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.35 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $71.64 or 0.00116697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.35 billion and $267.71 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009344 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,683,944 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
