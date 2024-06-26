Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $269.70 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $269.70 million and $27.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.45 or 0.05493706 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002812 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,207,885 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

