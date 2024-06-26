G999 (G999) Trading Down 3% This Week

G999 (G999) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 3% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000755 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

