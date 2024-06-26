CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

