Creditcoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $158.92 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001430 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.