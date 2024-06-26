Empower (MPWR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.24

Empower (MPWR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a market capitalization of $1,694.40 and $4.24 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empower alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00008237 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.