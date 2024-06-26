Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $428.48 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 117.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.