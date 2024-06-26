ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $94.00 at HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s previous close.

ANIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,688 shares of company stock worth $11,408,863 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

