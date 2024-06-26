Core Scientific, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $18,513,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

