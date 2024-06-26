Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $355.88 on Wednesday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.08.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Humana by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 157,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Humana by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

