BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to Outperform

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $144.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

NYSE DLR opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.