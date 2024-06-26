Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $168.11 and last traded at $168.32. 6,785,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 15,101,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

