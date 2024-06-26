Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.6% Following Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1,626.00 and last traded at $1,631.64. Approximately 1,312,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,083,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,658.63.

Specifically, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,864 shares of company stock worth $17,251,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,673.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,412.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,294.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom shares are going to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

