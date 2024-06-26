Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE APD opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

