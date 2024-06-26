Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,040 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 54,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fluor by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Fluor by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Down 1.7 %

FLR stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.