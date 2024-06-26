Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Down 3.6%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 246,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 777,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $16,304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,875,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,647,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

