Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 103,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 765,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

PRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after buying an additional 1,746,534 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $5,250,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $3,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

