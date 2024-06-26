Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 764 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $322.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

