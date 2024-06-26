Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $213.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.25. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

