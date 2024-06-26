EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. 1,260,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,915,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Several research firms recently commented on EVGO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

