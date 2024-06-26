MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Down 4.5%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. 28,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 78,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

