Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 5.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.13. 564,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,307,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $610.97 million, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

