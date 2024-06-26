Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.89 and last traded at $118.46. Approximately 877,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,601,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.61.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,858,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $664,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $10,180,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 118.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

