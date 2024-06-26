Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 864,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 592,281 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLK. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,735,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,522,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

