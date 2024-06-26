JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 31,719 shares.The stock last traded at $88.11 and had previously closed at $87.85.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

