Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 6,990 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.