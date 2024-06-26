Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 650,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 290,086 shares.The stock last traded at $35.93 and had previously closed at $35.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

