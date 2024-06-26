Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 739.5% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 258,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 227,981 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $61.02.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in global equity portfolios, weighted by geography. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

