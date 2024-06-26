Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Gap Down to $102.70

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.70, but opened at $98.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF shares last traded at $98.55, with a volume of 62,656 shares changing hands.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

