Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,416 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

