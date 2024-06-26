Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463,800 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,357,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,438,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after purchasing an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
