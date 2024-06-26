Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $235.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

