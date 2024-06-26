Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Lessened by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $248.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

